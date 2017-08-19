Gayathri, Raiza and Aarav are being slammed by the audience for creating issues in the house on Friday's episode. By refusing to eat the food sent by Bigg Boss Tamil, they created unnecessary tension in the house.

Snehan's team won a task on Friday and they were rewarded with delicious food for their victory. He requested the opposition team to join them and not to cook food. But Gayathri did not listen to him and went on to prepare the lunch.

This left Snehan fuming who raised the issue with Aarav for creating a nuisance as they used to share the food sent by the Bigg Boss earlier. They had an argument and the inmates were divided over the issue.

The audience feel that Gayathri was behind the unnecessary situation as they say that she fuelled the fire instead of sorting out the issues. Her influence on Aarav was clearly visible and people have vented out their anger at him for losing his thinking ability like Shakthi and Julie.

Moreover, the fans wondered at Raiza's attitude to bond with Gayathri although they were at loggerheads a few days ago. It appears like the arrival of new inmates has made them insecure.

Suja, Harish Kalyan and Kajal Pasupathi who have entered the house as wild-card entrants.

Below, we bring you the audience's reaction to the latest development:

Sudha Raman‏: #BiggBossTamil shameless Arav, he is coming and telling everything to G3, can't he keep things in his head and think for himself?

Soumyaaram‏: I haven't been this irritated on seeing any1's face- #GayathriRaghuram I've lost it with u completely arav & Raiza u r yukk #BiggBosstamil

Riley Aura‏: Da new entries just shows how insecure,shallow & evil da old batch is!Arav looked so uncomfortable & dumbfounded @Kajals Qns! #BiggBossTamil

Sudha Raman‏: #BiggBossTamil G3 is capable of turning any1 into Venom, Arav is so foolish 2pick a fight with Snehan for no reason,snhn is not as bad as G3

AgNITRAZ‏: Sum1 told me Raiza changed herself aldy aft Ovi exit. Lol, Raiza, ur mask fell off n u proved 2 ur fan u r incorrigible

Anuradha ashok‏: Why there's a sudden change in Aarav's irrespective behavior towards snehan?

Goma Thee‏: #BiggBossTamil Raiza stop bitching Arav stop lying G3 stop brainwashing Snegan stop crying Vayapuri stop complaining.

Bubbly: Aarav tapichitan for next week elimination. We should eliminate Raiza. She is so a chameleon like Julie. #BiggBossTamil

For the moment, we didn't know Harish&Suja well. Kajal just come. Bindu is nice. #Biggbosstamil Aarav&Gay3&Raiza total waste.

Aarav will be alone without Calcium #BiggBossTamil Appo papom yaruku jaldra podra nu. Sure he will cry when she'll leave