Vijay Television is leaving no stone unturned to make the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil a talk-of-the-town. It has reportedly approached popular names in television, politics and film industry apart from handpicking a few popular celebrities online.

The channel is tight-lipped about the contestants, but it has not stopped rumour mills from speculating the names of the contestants. It is said that actress Kasturi Shankar, Andrea and online movie reviewer Prashanth along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are part of Kamal Haasan's reality show although there is no official confirmation.

The Times of India had reported earlier that two politicians will be part of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Following this report, people second-guessed Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Krishnamachari Srikanth might figure in the contestants' list.

Nonetheless, the official confirmation will come only on Sunday, June 25 during the launch.

Bigg Boss Tamil marks the small-screen debut of Kamal Haasan. The format has become hit in Hindi (hosted by Salman Khan) and Kannada (hosted by Sudeep).

The 14 contestants will be locked inside the house for 100 days and every week, a contestant will leave the show based on the viewers' vote. The house has been erected in Chennai which is said to be bigger than the one used for the Hindi version in Lonavala.

The contestants will be provided with all amenities, but no newspapers, mobile or laptops.