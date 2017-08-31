The relationship between Aarav and Oviya has left everyone puzzled. While the actress was deeply in love, the actor was apparently never serious at all. On Wednesday's episode, we have got a response from him when Harathi and Kaajal asked him about his equation with the Kalavani girl.

On asking what will be his reaction if he spots Oviya after winning Bigg Boss Tamil, Aarav said he would be happy to see her. The next question that came his way was whether he missing her in the house. He hesitatingly said yes and tried to avoid talking about the topic.

However, Harathi and Kaajal were in no mood to let him go as Aarav was further asked whether he will accept Oviya's proposal. He responded, "I have not thought about it and will not comment now," Aarav said.

"Let's see after going out of the show. Many other factors will come into play before I accept her proposal. My parents' nod is also important," Aarav said when they further quizzed him. Kajal was quick to ask him what if his parents agree for their marriage for which he said that there is a lot of time for it and as of now he just considers her as a good friend.

It has to be noted that Aarav did not strongly say that he was not in love with her and this leaves the fans wondering whether he too is serious about his relationship.

Aarav and Oviya had bonded well and enjoyed the inmates' attention when they were treated like love birds in the initial days of the show. They appeared more than just friends and the actor remained her strength during her tough days inside the house.

To everybody's surprise, Aarav started ignoring her all of a sudden, leading her to depression that eventually made her walk out of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Before leaving the show, Oviya told Kamal Haasan and public that she was madly in love although her fans have not liked to see him as her life partner.