After getting attracted to each other in the initial days of Bigg Boss Tamil, the relationship between Aarav and Oviya has soured. In the latest promotional video, the actor is seen expressing his anguish over the actress for failing to do her duties properly in the house.

Oviya is in the cooking department this week and her lack of involvement has apparently irked Aarav. In the latest promo, he is expressing his displeasure with Juliana and Sakthi about her. He is seen telling a contestant that the Kalavani girl does not join her hands with anyone in cooking-related works and always stays in the room.

"Go and tell her that her presence is not required for us," he says it to Sakthi while slamming Oviya.

Aarav and Oviya shared good rapport during the initial days of Bigg Boss Tamil. Apparently, they had a special feeling towards each other. But at some point of time, they decided to take different routes.

Since then, he has been sharing cold vibes with her and the latest incident is an indication of it.

On the other hand, Julie's issues with the inmates have continued as the contestants are targeting one after the other. Now, Namitha is seen putting out her unhappiness over her. Harathi, Gayathri and Raiza were also part of the conversation.

In the other promo video, Raiz claims that she has been nominating Julie from day one and Gayathri is responding to her claiming that she would leave the show this week. But, she thinks Vaiyapuri will be shown the door this week.