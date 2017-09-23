Kiccha Sudeep is gearing up for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The reality show will start airing its episodes from October 15 with a grand launch event.

"Bigg Boss Season 5 Grand opening October 15th, sanje 6kke | Pratidina ratri 8kke. #ColorsSuper #BBK5 @KicchaSudeep. [sic]" Colors Kannada announced the news on Twitter. The channel has already shot a few promos and released it online. The full-fledged promotions on TV are expected to begin soon.

The show will witness 15 contestants primarily from film and TV backgrounds. Breaking the usual pattern, the channel has decided to bring in a few commoners to the Sudeep-hosted reality show.

During their time in the Bigg Boss house, the inmates will be completely disconnected from the external world — without newspapers, mobiles, internet, etc. for 100 days. Every week there will be an elimination and the person with the highest votes will win the trophy in the end along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

From Colors Kannada, the show has been moved to Colors Super this season and it will be aired between 8 and 9.30 pm. Like the previous two seasons, the reality show will be shot in the specially-erected sets in Bidadi in Bangalore.

The first season was won by Vijay Raghavendra, while Akul Balaji emerged victorious in the second season. Shruti and Pratham were declared winners of the third and fourth seasons, respectively.

The format has been introduced this year in Telugu and Tamil as well and these shows are hosted by Junior NTR and Kamal Haasan, respectively.