The stage is getting ready for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Preparations for the launch of the popular reality show hosted by Kiccha Sudeep are progressing at a brisk pace.

Sources from Colors Kannada have denied rumours that had claimed Bigg Boss Kannada would start airing from September 29.

"As of now, we have not locked in the date. But there is a chance for the show to begin in the last week of September or the first week of October," the sources said on being asked about the launch date.

Bigg Boss has become a popular show among the Kannada audience. The first season was aired on ETV, which has since become Colors Kannada. The format was then taken over by Asianet Suvarna. The third season returned to Colors Kannada.

The show will be shot on the specially-erected sets in Bidadi, Bengaluru. Fifteen contestants from different walks of life will enter the house and every week one participant will be eliminated from the Sudeep-hosted show based on audience votes.

The inmates will lead their lives completely disconnected from the external world — without newspapers, mobiles, internet, etc. for 100 days.

The game is played for a prize money of Rs 50 lakh. The first season was won by Vijay Raghavendra, while Akul Balaji emerged victorious in the second season. Shruti and Pratham have been declared winners in the third and fourth seasons, respectively.

The show features predominately TV and cinema personalities. This time, a common man is being allowed to participate in the show.

The format has been introduced this year in Telugu and Tamil as well — in shows hosted by Junior NTR and Kamal Haasan, respectively.