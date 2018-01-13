The Bigg Boss season 5 is completing its 13 week this week. Six contestants like Shruti, Jayaram Karthik aka JK, Sameer Acharya, Nivedita Gowda, Riaz and Chandan Shetty are facing elimination this week on Kiccha Sudeep's show.

A task was given to select the captain of the house and Anupama Gowda won it, thereby becoming safe from elimination. Based on the inmates' votes, Shruti, JK, Sameer, Nivedita and Riaz were pushed to the danger zone, while Chandan Shetty was directly nominated by the captain.

Who'll be eliminated this week?

With only two weeks left for the grand finale, the game has reached a crucial stage. The contestant, who will be safe this week, will be one step closer to the last stage of Bigg Boss Kannada 5.

Taking the trends on social media sites into the consideration, Chandan Shetty and Sameer Acharya are most likely to be safe this week. That leaves JK, Shruti, Nivedita Gowda and Riaz in the danger zone.

JK has a huge fan following and he is the biggest among the current celebrities in the Bigg Boss house. Hence, he might get required number of votes to survive. Remember, he is a close friend of Sudeep and Kiccha's fans are expected to rally behind him.

Even Nivedita Gowda might turn lucky this time. She has earned people's love this week after she ensured to give maximum time for Diwakar's wife to stay in the house in the task.

Our prediction is one among Shruti and Riaz might be shown the door this week.