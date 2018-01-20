With only one week for the grand finale, the stage is set for the elimination of one more contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada season 5. This week, all the seven inmates – Shruti Prakash, Diwakar, Sameer Acharya, Jayaram Karthik, Nivedita Gowda, Anupama Gowda and Chandan Shetty are in the danger zone.

Like every week, there was no nomination process where the inmates would usually take two names whom they like to send out of the house. All the inmates were directly nominated by the Bigg Boss to give an opportunity for the viewers to decide and send the deserving candidates to the last stage.

In the first two seasons, four contestants had entered the grand finale, while five people were part of the last stage in the next two seasons. It has to be seen how many of the current participants will enter the finale this season.

There is a strong possibility of a midweek elimination next week, leaving five members to battle it out for the trophy with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Who'll be eliminated on Saturday?

Looking at the response from the social media sites, it appears like Chandan Shetty, Anupama Gowda and Jayaram Karthik would enter the grand finale. It means one among Shruti Prakash, Diwakar, Sameer Acharya and Nivedita Gowda will be out on Saturday, January 20.

The online polls indicate that Sameer Acharya and Nivedita Gowda might turn lucky one more time and either Shruti or Diwakar will be shown the door.

Riaz, Jayasrinivasan, Lasya, Jagan, Ashita, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Suma, Tejaswini Prakash, Dayal Padmanabhan and Megha are the contestants who have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada so far.