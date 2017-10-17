Bigg Boss Kannada 5 contestant Nivedita Gowda has been targeted by trolls for her anglicised Kannada. The 18-year-old girl hails from Mysuru.

Her accent had taken the viewers by surprise to some extent at the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada 5. Many had assumed that she might be faking it to draw the viewers' attention, but it has been revealed that she is used to anglicised Kannada.

In fact, Sudeep too was surprised, but had a wonderful chat with her on stage, asking funny questions about her accent.

Nivedita Gowda did her schooling from Atomic Central Energic School and is currently pursuing BCA from Mahajan First Grade College in Mysuru. Her Kannada interaction was limited to her family members.

Nonetheless, by her own admission, Nivedita Gowda is familiar with the language and watches Sandalwood films. Being called a Dubsmash star, she tried to mouth the dialogue from his Kempe Gowda at the Bigg Boss Kannada 5 launch.

Unfortunately, the netizens are apparently upset with her for not being fluent in Kannada and mixing up English words while speaking in her mother tongue in spite of being in Mysuru since birth.

They have trolled her over the issue. Below, we bring to you some of the posts on Facebook:

Meanwhile, Nivedita Gowda has been nominated for elimination along with Jayasreenivasan, Megha, Karthik Jayaram, Diwakar, Suma and Jagan. She was nominated directly by captain Anupama Gowda.

Seventeen contestants, including six commoners, had entered the house on Sunday.