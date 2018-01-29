Every year the people's favourite used to be different from the one who wins the Bigg Boss Kannada trophy, but probably for the first time, a contestant who enjoyed massive public support has lifted the trophy as Chandan Shetty emerged victorious.

Chandan Shetty has been declared winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 5. The rapper, who had entertained the viewers with his all-round performance, has bagged a trophy along with Rs 50 lakh prize.

There were five people like Chandan Shetty, Diwakar, Jayaram Karthik, Nivedita Gowda and Shruti Prakash in the last stage. The grand finale was held on two days – Saturday and Sunday.

On the first day, Shruti Prakash and Nivedita were eliminated and it was a triangular contest on Sunday. In the end, Chandan won the trophy and Diwakar was declared runner-up, while Jayaram Karthik ended in the third place.

People have flooded with congratulatory message to Chandan andselected-few can be read here:

Sahaja reddy:

Biggboss Kannada season 5 Title winner is chandan shetty..Congratulations Chandhan.. #BBK5

Rohan Simha:

After Arun Sagar, Srujan Lokesh and Kirik Keerthi, all true entertainers losing out in the finals, it feels good to see Chandan Shetty winning Bigg Boss Kannada. #BBK5

ಚರಣ್_CHARAN:

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada, deserved contestant won the title. Congratulations #ChandanShetty #BBK5

Ameet Nagure:

Chandan told about his association with Sudeep on the last day that's so impressive unlike JK Su su su #BBK5

Phaniraj NV :

True winner of heart and people. Man of the masses . Mr. @chandanspshetty #BBK5 #ChandanShetty

Pradeep Kharvi:

Congratulations #ChandanShetty.. U truly deserve the #BBK5 trophy. Now we are eagerly waiting for your kannada rap songs to come in English music channels.. Wish u good luck✌️✌️✌️

Akshata Gowda:

A season where deserved contestant won

Congo Chandan & DiwakarRiaz alone din make the group you al made it,Celebs stop making fun of urself plz,v ve seen the episodes

Luvd Nivi&Chandans frndshp

Ranjitha Kashyap:

Finally a truly deserving winner. #BBK5 had the potential to offer so much more to the audience; nevertheless they closed it on a good note. Hopefully the channel will respect it's viewers' & in a better way, the next time ! Congrats #ChandanShetty

Harsha :

Chandanspshetty has bcm the winner of #bbk5 by the Kannadigas who voted him by spending Rs.3 per each vote. Infact, he has won all the online polls. Haters should accept the defeat n move on.

Rajesh Rao:

Congratulations to Kannada Rapper #ChandanShetty on winning #BBK5 trophy Truly deserving. What an outstanding talent! Continue making excellent Kannada songs n bring it to international level. Thanks to planet's best anchor @KicchaSudeep #BiggBossKannada5 God bless all

Ninja:

Pakada manne huduga #ChandanShetty was the most deserving winner of #BBK5, infact most people watched this season bcoz of him! Overall it was damp-squib with flop annoying TV stars just like Hindi version, common man added some drama but couldnt save TV ratings

Abhishek V:

A sense of satisfaction with the results is something even doctrate awardees and scholars should learn from 3rd std #Diwakar .He won my heart for sure.Very less people so excited of a friend #Chandan winning at his own cost.

