The fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will come to a close this weekend. The show, which was launched October 15, has five contestants left in the grand finale.

This season, the grand finale will be shot and aired on two days – Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on Colors Super. It is because the channel wants to maintain utmost secrecy about the grand finale. Usually, the winner and other details will be out online even before the telecast. To prevent the information being leaked, Colors Super has decided to shoot the last segment without the public presence.

However, 400 junior artists will watch the show as audience and they will be on the premises until the grand finale is aired, reports Bangalore Mirror.

Rapper Chandan Shetty, actor Jayaram Karthik aka JK, TV actress Shruti Prakash and commoners like Diwakar and Nivedita Gowda have entered the last stage of Bigg Boss Kannada.

International Business Times India is conducting a poll to understand the pulse of the netizens about who will the trophy this season. Readers can click the link to cast their vote:

17 people had entered the house with the hopes of winning the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Two contestants got wild-card entry and a few entered the show as guests. Now, five participants are left on the show.