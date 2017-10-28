Diwakar and Shruti have been directly nominated for elimination next week after they failed to abide by the rules of Bigg Boss Kannada 5.

On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss Kannada, Shruti was asked to pick the best and worst performers of the week. She took Sihi Kahi Chandru as the best performer while naming Diwakar as the worst performer.

Diwakar was apparently hurt and protested Shruti's decision. He refused to accept the tag of the worst performer. A lot of drama unfolded in the house with Riaz and Sameer Acharya firmly putting their weight behind him.

Sihi Kahi Chandru, Anupama Gowda and Dayal Padmanabhan tried to intervene, but their attempts went in vain as Diwakar was not willing to accept the tag even after he was reminded of the consequences of his actions impacting all the inmates.

Bigg Boss gave a final warning to the captain that she should ensure that the contestant follows the rules of the game. But no positive result emerged out of the negotiations. At some stage, Dayal asked Riaz whether Diwakar was acting the way due to his (Riaz) influence and they had a small heated verbal exchange.

In the end, Bigg Boss punished both Shruti and Diwakar.

Why he refused to accept the worst performer tag?

Diwakar had approached Sameer Acharya last week saying that the former was supposed to be the worst performer when the latter was named the worst performer.

But this week, Diwakar was not happy to receive the tag as he had given his best in all the tasks. He feels there were others who performed worse than him.

Shruti's argument was that she did not just take the inmates' performance in tasks into consideration, but she decided to give the tag based on the overall behaviour of the inmate during the week.

But Diwakar retorted to her statement by stating that the Bigg Boss wanted to judge the performance based on tasks and not overall behaviour.

Elimination:

Diwakar, Megha, Sameer and Riaz along with Krishi Thapanda, Ashita, Jagan and Dayal Padmanabhan are facing elimination this week. It has to be seen who will be shown the door this week. Last week, commoner Suma was voted out of the show.