Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada is into its fourth week and the stage is set for the elimination of one more contestant. This week, Sameer Acharya, Jayasrinivasan, Nivedita, Jagannath, Tejaswini, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Anupama and Karthik Jayaram (JK) are in the danger zone.

Except for Karthik Jayaram, all the nominees were pushed to the danger zone based on the votes of the inmates. Riaz using his special captain's authority given by the Bigg Boss, nominated Karthik directly for elimination.

Upon taking Jayaram Karthik's name, Riaz stated that the former is a strong contender to win the trophy and he is confident of Karthik being saved by his fans. Hence, he decided to suggest his name over others.

Going by the response online, Jayasrinivasan, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Anupama and Karthik Jayaram will be safe this week. That leaves Tejaswini, Sameer Acharya, Nivedita and Jagannath in the danger zone.

The fans of the show are unhappy with Jagannath for the way he has been conducting himself in Bigg Boss Kannada. His high-tempered behaviour has given an impression that he is a head-weight person. Hence, they want him to be eliminated this week.

But given his fan following, Jagannath is most likely to be safe this week. That leaves Sameer Acharya, Nivedita and Tejaswini in the danger zone. If one compares the performances of the three inmates in tasks, Acharya has edge over the other two.

Our prediction is either Nivedita or Tejaswini will be kicked-out of Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada this week.