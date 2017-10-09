The countdown has begun for the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada 5. The opening episode of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show will be aired from October 15 at 6 pm on Colors Super.

To bring variety of contestants into the show, the channel had approached many people and in the end, they have found some 15 faces who will battle it out for a trophy and a purse of Rs 50 lakh.

The speciality of Bigg Boss Kannada this season is that the doors have been opened for the commoner. As per the sources, the channel has roped in six people, who will compete with nine celebrities.

The show predominately features people from film and television backgrounds. The inmates will be locked inside the house for 100 days. They will be inside the house without mobiles, internet, TV, newspapers and other things that update them about the happenings around the world.

Every week one inmate will be shown the door based on the viewers' votes.

List of probables:

The names of Sunil Raoh, Pankaj Narayan, Raju Thalikote, Muruli of Oggarane Dabbi fame, Rajeev (CCL), Shine Shetty, Sriki and Harsha have been doing the rounds. However, now there are some new set of names which have emerged from rumours mills. Take a look at those probable contestants:

Sihi Kahi Chandru

Sihi Kahi Chandru is a popular film and television actor.

Vijayalakshmi

Vijayalakshmi acted in Tamil and Kannada movies. She had also hosted TV shows and was once in a relationship with Srujan Lokesh.

Rapper Chandan Shetty

Chandan Shetty is a singer and music composer hailing from Hassan district. He was an associate of Arjun Janya.

Singer Anuradha Bhat

Anuradha Bhat has lent her voice for over 5000 songs in multiple languages. She has won many awards, including Karnataka State Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer

Supriya Lohith

Supriya Lohith is a singer by profession, who is often recognised for her sweet voice in Strawberry Kenneya song in Bombaat.

RJ Riaz

RJ Riaz is a multilingual actor, who is a popular name in many parts of the country.

Varshini Kusuma

Varshini Kusuma is a TV actress who has worked in serials like Bangari. As a host, she anchored shows like Srikshetra.

Kavitha Gowda

Kavitha Gowda is one of the well-known faces among the TV audience these days. She was part of Lakshmi Baramma

Rajesh Nataranga

Rajesh Nataranga too is a TV personality, who has acted in many movies that include Sudeep's Just Maath Maathalli.