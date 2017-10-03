The fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be launched on October 15. It will be shot on the sets erected in Bidadi, Bengaluru, the same venue where the last two seasons were shot. The house has been redesigned and will appear more colourful than earlier versions.

Expected Contestants

The channel has approached many celebrities for the show. Prominent among the lot is Diganth, Sunil Raoh, Pankaj Narayan, Raju Thalikote and Bhavana (Chandra Mukhi Prana Sakhi fame).

Muruli of Oggarane Dabbi fame, Rajeev (CCL), Shine Shetty, Sriki, Harsha, and Kavitha Gowda are also likely to be part of the Sudeep-hosted show.

Apart from these celebrities, the channel has opened the doors for the common man this season. Four people have been handpicked by the channel who will compete with the celebrities for the trophy with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh

Hitha Chandrashekhar, the daughter of celebrity couple Sihi Kahi Chandra and Geetha, has denied that she was approached to be part of Bigg Boss Kannada 5.

Bigg Boss 5 on Colors Super

The inaugural edition was aired on ETV Kannada, but the second season was moved to Asianet Suvarna. However, the third edition returned to its original broadcaster, which was rechristened Colors Kannada. Now, the show has been moved from Colors Kannada to Colors Super this season.

Vijay Raghavendra was the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada, while Akul Balaji walked away with the trophy in the second season. Shruti and Pratham won the third and fourth editions, respectively.