Kirik Keerthi aka Keerthi Kumar was the runner-up in Bigg Boss Kannada 4. He was loved for his honesty and abilty to entertain viewers.

He reached the last stage of the Sudeep-hosted game with his hard and sincere efforts, but lost to Pratham by a whisker.

His character was such that host Kiccha Sudeep awarded him a Rs 10 lakh cheque from his own pocket.

International Business Times, India, got in touch Keerthi and a few other celebrities to ask how the new contestants of the TV show should prepare for the house and look to survive 100 days or more. Here is the third in the three-part series. [ Also Read Vijay Raghavendra and Akul Balaji Tips to the news entrants)

What are the preparations one needs to do before entering the Bigg Boss Kannada house?

Keerthi: It is the only show where one does not require any preparation, as we are not going to act inside the house.

If you want look good on camera, you might have to work out and take some stylish dresses to wear during your stay in the house.

Otherwise, no preparation is required. Bigg Boss is a place that shows your true character to the world.

So, you mean one cannot conceal his true face forever in the house?

Keerthi: There were 54 cameras in our season. In my experience, a contestant will forget he is surrounded by cameras after 10 days.

Once the first elimination happens, the true identity of the people will start coming out as we start thinking how to win the viewers' love at the same time be in the good books of inmates.

If one is extremely talented, he or she can hid his true face for 15-20 days, but the original face will start coming out sooner or later.

Do you have tips for those entering the house this season?

Keerthi: People with differing personalities have won the game in all the four reasons. Vijay Raghavendra's character had no similarities to Akul Balaji. Likewise, Shruti and Pratham have contrasting natures.

If any contestant tries to imitate any of them, they might end up losers.

Viewers like contestants for different reasons. Some likes the way you entertain them and others might like your matured behaviour.

So, one has to display his or her true nature and not copy the traits of others. After all, people like originality.

What really matters for surival in the house for 100 days?

Keerthi: The first and most important thing is entertainment. The way you entertain viewers matters the most. This will translate into votes.

People will also take note of how you handle difficult situation.

Remember, you stay 24 hours inside the house, but viewers get to see only one hour of your stay on a daily basis.

Commoners are entering the house this season. Do you think they will have difficulties in bonding with the celebrities?

Keerthi: It only matters for a week or 10 days. There may be ego clashes, but everything will return to normal after 10 days.

The celebrity inside our mind dies when it is asked to clean the toilet or stay in the same floor as others.

It means you may be a big name outside, but inside the house you are a contestant like all the 15 others.

Neither me nor Pratham were celebrities in the previous season, but we managed to enter the last stage of the game.

If the common man have entered the reality show after facing lots of challenges, they will be here to win the game like celebrities. It will be interesting contest between the two sets of people.