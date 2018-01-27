The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 5 will be held this weekend. The show, which was kick-started on October 15, will come to an end on Sunday, January 28. This season, five contestants —Chandan Shetty, Karthik Jayaram aka JK, Nivedita Gowda, Shruti Prakash and Diwakar — are in the race to win the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Here, we bring to you the live updates of the grand finale:

8.31 pm: Lasya entertains the guests with her performance.

8.22 pm: Rumours are rife that Nivedita and Shruti are out. But cannot confirm the authenticity.

8.19 pm: It is a good gesture from Bigg Boss to give an opportunity to Sameer to talk about his journey as he was eliminated midweek.

8.14 pm: Sameer Acharya is here. Speaking to Sudeep on stage.

8.04 pm: Jayasreenivasan performs on stage for late Vishnuvardhan's 'Simha' song.

7.59 pm: JK's father and the mothers of the finalists on stage, sharing about how much they missed their loved ones in the last 105 days. Wow. They get gifts from McDonalds.

7.51 pm: The finalists are being glimpses to the major developments through a video package as they were disconnected from the outside world for 105 days.

7.36 pm: Now, Sudeep communicates with the finalists.

7.36 pm: Sameer Acharya is not seen.

7.32 pm: All the celebrity contestants feel that JK might win, only Riaz feels Chandan might emerge victorious. Also, Jagan thinks Diwakar also has a chance.

7.31 pm: Sihi Kahi Chandru wants JK wants to win.

7.29 pm: To those who have joined now, please take a took a our poll which indicates that Chandan will win this season.

7.23 pm: Here we go, the stage is set for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 5.

Chandan Shetty wins the trophy, JK ends in 2nd place, says our poll

On the opening day, 17 contestants (9 male and 8 female) had entered the house. Six commoners were also included in the lot this season.

The participants are — Jayasreenivasan, Megha, Dayal Padmanabhan, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Shruti Prakash, Anupama Gowda, Riaz Pasha, Sameer Acharya, Karthik Jayaram, Ashita Chandrappa, Diwakar, Tejaswini Prakash, Chandan Shetty, Sumithra Devi, Jagannath and Krishi Thapanda.

In addition to the 17 contestants, Lasya and Vaishnavi were given wild-card entries, while Akul Balaji and Samyukta Hegde were long-term guests in Bigg Boss Kannada 5.

Suma, Megha, Dayal Padmanabhan, Tejaswini Prakash, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Ashita Chandappa, Jagannath, Jayasreenivasan, Krishi, Riaz, Anupama Gowda and Sameer Acharya have been eliminated in the said order.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 5 will be shot and aired on two days – Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on Colors Super. It is because the channel wants to maintain utmost secrecy about the grand finale. Usually, the winner and other details will be out online even before the telecast. To prevent the information being leaked, Colors Super has decided to shoot the last segment without the public presence.

However, 400 junior artists will watch the show as audience and they will be on the premises until the grand finale is aired, reported Bangalore Mirror.