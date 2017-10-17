The 17 contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 5 had a wonderful first day of their stay inside the house. They spent time interacting with each other and had some fun. Here, we bring to you the highlights of the day one:

The day started with the inmates waking up to the song from a Shankar Nag film. The number was played after 10 am, which came as a surprise as the alarm in the previous seasons were set at around 8 am. By then, some inmates were already up and chatting in groups.

Sameer Acharya, a priest from Hubballi, requested the Bigg Boss to provide 'pooja' items and conveyed his message that he would not eat anything until he receives necessary items for his daily ritual. He, however, promised that he would take part in all the activities. He also made a request to the inmates to gather for the morning 'pooja' and evening 'bhajan'. Respecting his words, people took part in the ritual.

Diwakar has apparently failed to leave a good impression on the inmates and it was evident after his name was suggested by many for this week's elimination. His communication skills did not go down well with most of the contestants.

Niveditha Gowda is being pampered by the contestants and treated like a kid. Her English accent and talking style are being imitated by a few inmates. But she is visibly okay with it and taking it in good spirits.

The selection of the captain for the first week was done through a task. All the inmates were asked to stand around the swimming pool and be part of a unique kind of voting process.

The Bigg Boss will ask questions and the inmates should discuss with each other and suggest names for the captaincy race. The ones who are out should jump into the swimming pool and stay there till the end.

For an instance, Bigg Boss asked, "Who would misuse the power if given the captaincy," The inmates will have to discuss among themselves and choose a few names, who would jump into the swimming pool.

A series of questions were asked and Tejaswini Prakash and Anupama Gowda were the last two participants, who contested for captaincy. Now, the people, who were in the pool were asked to select one person among the two to decide the team leader and the inmates chose Anupama.

Nomination process: Jayasreenivasan, Megha, Karthik Jayaram, Diwakar, Suma and Jagan have been nominated for elimination this week. Niveditha Gowda was directly nominated by the captain of the house.