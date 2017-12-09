Acid test lies ahead for the 11 inmates of Bigg Boss Kannada 5 this week as they face elimination. Jayasrinivasan, Shruti Prakash, Ashita Chandrappa, Riaz Pasha, Chandan Shetty, Sameer Acharya, Diwakar, Anupama Gowda, Nivedita Gowda and Krishi Thapanda are in the danger zone this week on the Sudeep-hosted show.

With the show completing 50 days and passing half-way mark, the Bigg Boss decided to nominate all the inmates to understand the viewers' pulse. Except for captain Jagannath aka Jagan and new entrant Vaishavi, an actress who is working with Bigg Boss Kannada 4 winner Pratham in Devaranta Manushya, all the inmates were nominated.

Unfortunately, Vaishvani hurt her back during a task this week and she decided to walk out of the show midway due to unbearable pain.

Looking at the trends, Jayasrinivasan, Riaz Pasha, Chandan Shetty, Anupama Gowda and Nivedita Gowda are most likely to be safe. Their good performances in the tasks and fan following are on their sides.

That leaves Shruti Prakash, Ashita Chandrappa, Sameer Acharya, Diwakar and Krishi Thapanda in the danger zone. Among the five, Diwakar and Krishi have done well in tasks, while the JK fans might support her due to her proximity to the actor.

Our prediction is that it will boil down to two names – Ashita and Sameer Acharya. If the responses from the netizens are taken into the consideration, Ashita is most likely to be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 5.