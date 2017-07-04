Bigg Boss ex-contestant Mandana Karimi's marriage to businessman Gaurav Gupta has hit a roadblock. The model-actress, who got married in January this year, filed a case of domestic violence against her husband at the Andheri Magistrate Court on Monday, July 3, Mid-Day reported.

In her petition, Mandana has accused Gupta of asking her to convert to Hinduism ahead of their wedding and also forcing her to quit her acting career claiming that it is demeaning to the family's status in society.

The Iranian beauty also said that she was evicted from the house. "I was thrown out of my matrimonial house seven weeks ago. I made desperate attempts to reconcile with them, but my in-laws didn't allow me back. Gaurav has cut me off," Mandana told the daily.

The actress, in her petition, has asked for maintenance of up to Rs 10 lakh per month for her basic necessities and a compensation of Rs 2 crore for the trauma that she went through.

Mandana, who rose to popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 9 and later did a few films, was in a relationship with Gaurav for a couple of years before tying the knot. During the actress' stay in the Bigg Boss house, she had also talked about Gaurav to her fellow contestants.