Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma almost broke the Internet a few days ago when the actress posted a picture where she was seen kissing the cricketer. It was Anushka's first post after she reunited with her husband following a gap of two months and fans went crazy over the couple's cute PDA.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, who fell in love on the show, have shared a similar picture on Instagram where Bandgi is seen planting a kiss on Puneesh's cheeks.

However, what caught everyone's attention was that Puneesh-Bandgi's image is quite similar to that of Anushka and Virat's latest kiss picture.

❤️ A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:16am PDT

While the couple might have hoped to get cute comments on their picture, social media users are now trolling them for copying Virushka. Some even called them "copy-cats".

@raj1002506: VIRUSHKA KI BAISTI MAT KARO BANEESH KO COMPARE KARKE. VOH dono (baneesh) KOI BHI ANGLE SE BEST COUPLE NAHI HAI. Stop with this nonsense ✋✋

support_hina_khan: Are Pungi ho to Pungi hi rho Virushka bnne ki koshish mt kro plz Stya naas kr dia tum dono ne to

@sruti_kansabanik_nr: hrr koi apne se bde celebrities ko copy krr skta h

sruti_kansabanik_nr: Ladt me virat anuska ko copy????

madhuri8940: Kyu virat or anushka ka copy kar rahie hoo

itsmebabita28: Bandgi tried to copy Anushka Sharma

fiercy__unicornu: are trying to copy our virushka style but we are so sorry u can never bcoz they are unique so better u should not try but its good to see that yu still love each other unconditionally

mandalmeghna: Copycat

bartwalriya: Hahaha fake couple copying the original n real couple Big unlike duplicate one .........

ajaysinghrajawat9: Haha sharam karo copy karne se pahle

Puneesh and Bandgi grabbed a lot of attention during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 11 house due to their over-the-top PDA. Last month, the couple was in the news when it emerged that Puneesh and Bandgi, who were in a live-in relationship, were kicked out of their rented home.

Apparently, the lovebirds were frequently partying and disturbing the residents of the society where the rented accommodation was located. They were even accused of creating a ruckus in a drunken state. However, Bandgi, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, refuted the reports and said they were baseless.