Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has locked horns with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan after the latter was seen discussing the former's Twitter and Instagram followers with Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma in the house.

While Hina said her followers are not even close to half of her followers on social media, Gauahar decided to give it back to the latter in the most insulting way ever.

"Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de.... Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya..(People wouldn't have laughed at your statements if you would've studied how to do math. Vanity has done nothing good to anybody till date.) sakshi tanwar u are beautiful," Gauahar responded to Hina's statements on Twitter.

"Gauahar ke bohot kam followers hai. Matlab mere aadhe ka aadha bhi nai hai uske paas. (Gauahar has really less followers. She doesn't even have one-forth of what I have on Twitter)," Hina said.

For the uninitiated, Gauahar Khan has 2.17 million Twitter followers while Hina Khan has 124K followers. On Instagram, Gauahar currently has 1.6 million followers while Hina is at 1.7 million.

Hina was also seen talking about Sakshi Tanwar and hinted that the actress is squint-eyed. She praised for her performance in Dangal though. She also said that Sanjeeda Sheikh's beauty doesn't reflect on the screen though she looks like an angel in real life.

Earlier, Gauahar had slammed Hina on Twitter for insulting Arshi on the show and tweeted, "Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It's ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!!"

While Gauahar deserves an applause for her befitting reply to Hina's remarks, it will be interesting to see if Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh also jump onto the bandwagon. Let's wait and watch.