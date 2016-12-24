After a surprising week-day elimination, the stage is set for yet another eviction. Now, Sheethal, Malavika, Pratham, Mohan, Shalini, Bhuvan and Sanjana have been pushed to the danger zone.

While Sheethal, Malavika, Pratham, Mohan, Shalini and Bhuvan have been nominated on the basis of the inmates' votes, Sanjana was directly nominated for the eviction on Saturday, December 24.

Going by the people's response online, they want Malavika to be shown the door. Apparently, her views on Pratham have become the major factor for people to cast vote against her. Next in line is Sheethal Shetty, who entered the house as a wild-card entrant after being eliminated earlier from the Sudeep-hosted show.

Sheethal Shetty has been playing the game quite smartly in the recent weeks. Her bond with Pratham might go in her favour, believe some hardcore fans of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.

A section of audience wants either Bhuvan or Sanjana to be out of the show. While the viewers are not happy with her performance in the tasks, Bhuvan's conflict with Pratham might go against him, say the audience online.

Pratham, Mohan and Shalini are said to be safe this week as they continue to entertain the viewers.

Earlier in the week, Karuna Ram was eliminated at midnight in a surprising eviction. She was told to leave the house around 3 am. She joined Vanishree, Dodda Ganesh, Chaitra, Kaavya Shastri, Om Prakash, Sukratha Wagle, Niranjan Deshpande and Masthan, who were evicted in the earlier weeks.