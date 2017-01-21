Bigg Boss 4 Kannada has reached the penultimate stage, with only one week left for the grand finale. This week, Pratham, Keerthi Kumar and Shalini have been nominated for eviction, but none of them will be shown the door from the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Like every week, the nominations for the elimination were called, and Shalini, Pratham and Keerthi were pushed to the danger zone on the basis of inmates' votes. Mohan has entered the grand finale, while Malavika has been saved from being eliminated after she became the captain of the house. Rekha got only one vote for the eviction and hence remained safe.

However, Bigg Boss has decided not to eliminate anyone this week, and has revealed that there will be midweek eviction next week. The contestants have not been updated about this decision.

Going by the response posted online, Shalini is unlikely to make it to the grand finale to be held on January 29. Although she performed well in the show, she apparently lost her way midway. In the recent weeks, she appears to have not been giving her best.

Interestingly, people want Malavika to be out of the show. Her performance has come under severe criticism and many are of the opinion that she may not enter the grand finale.

Vanishree, Ganesh, Chaitra, Kavya Shastri, Om Prakash, Niranjan Deshpande, Masthan, Sukrutha, Karunya Ram, Sanjana, Sheethal Shetty and Bhuvan have been eliminated in that order from Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.