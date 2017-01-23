The stage is set for the last elimination round of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada before the grand finale. Shalini, Malavika Avinash, Pratham, Keerthi Kumar and Rekha are in the danger zone.

Bigg Boss 4 Kannada: Who will win the trophy this season? Here is the Prediction

It remains to be seen who will be shown the door in the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Shalini, Pratham or Malavika?

Going by the online feedback, the fans of Bigg Boss Kannada think Shalini as the most likely candidate to get the boot. The fans have taken note of the dip in her energy levels in the last few weeks and that appears the weakest among the five contestants.

However, a section of viewers desperately want Malavika Avinash out of the show. It seems her performance on the show did not go down well with the lot and they do not want her in the finale. There is a strong possibility of the actress being shown the door on Monday.

Looking at the response, Rekha and Keerthi Kumar are said to be safe. But there might be a surprise in the store with regards to Pratham.

Bigg Boss 4 Kannada was started on 9 October with the finale planned for January 15. But the show was extended by two weeks and the grand finale will now be held on January 29.

Mohan is the only contestant who has entered the grand finale. He got a one-way ticket to the finale, thanks to Bhuvan, who named Mohan when he got the special power to promote a contestant.