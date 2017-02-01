Coming a long way, Pratham has not only won the Bigg Boss Kannada 4 title, but has also touched the hearts of millions of people across the state through his noble gesture. Nicknamed 'Olle Huduga' (good boy), Pratham stayed true to the name as he announced after winning the grand prize of Rs 50 lakh that he would donate the money to charity.

Despite being a common man amongst a host of celebrated personalities from the Kannada industry, Pratham didn't lose hope and pursued to follow his aspirations to emerge victorious after four gruelling months. But what makes this victory sweeter is the viewers' confidence in him. And he honoured their trust through this magnanimous donation towards funding marriages for specially-abled couples, utilities for economically weaker areas in the cities of Kollegala, Chamarainagara etc. and a large portion towards the families of martyrs and farmers who committed suicide after failing to pay-off debts.

Appreciating the never-give-up spirit of runner-up Keerthi Kumar, host Kichha Sudeep announced a personal gift of Rs 10 lakh from his side. Sudeep applauded the efforts of Keerthi, who hails from a humble background, yet pursued humanitarian endeavours and displayed a similar spirit on the show.

This year, Bigg Boss Kannada has concluded on an inspiring note and also portrayed the essence of benevolence. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has also mirrored the act by donating a portion of his prize money to Salman Khan's philanthropic initiative Being Human.

Bigg Boss 4 Kannada had kick-started on October 7 and the curtains for the show were dropped in a grand finale held on January 28 and 29. Keerthi and Rekha are the second and third runners-up of the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.