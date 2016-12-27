In a surprising development, Pratham, who has been nominated for over eight times by the inmates, has not been pushed to the danger zone this week on Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. Yes, the differences between the two factions have apparently benefited him.

This week, Keerthi, Sheethal Shetty, Malavika, Rekha and Mohan, along with Bhuvan, who was directly nominated by captain Rekha, are in the danger zone. Interestingly, Pratham's name was not suggested by the inmates. It means he is one step closer to the grand finale, which is three weeks away.

In the latest episode, the house apparently is divided into two factions – one led by Malavika and other by Shalini. Keerthi and Sheethal Shetty are close to Shalini, and Bhuvan and Mohan are with Malavika.

Rekha, who has kept herself away from both the sides, seems to be getting closer to Shalini's team following her clash with Malavika.

In Monday's episode, every individual went through a test where a few statements were played. If they say the truth, a green light blinks, and if they lie, a red light was illuminated.

The task exposed the true faces of many inmates and Malavika was badly affected as she made a couple of loose statements earlier about other contestants.

Keerthi was not happy with one of Malavika's statements and the former confronted with the latter over the issue. Likewise, Mohan and Sheethal Shetty and Bhuvan and Shalini had minor clashes.

The game is turning interesting with the latest twist and it has to be seen how the inmates will act and react in the days to come.