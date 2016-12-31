The stage is set for elimination of the 11th contestant on Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. One among Malavika Avinash, Bhuvan Ponnanna, Sheethal Shetty, Keerthi Kumar, Rekha and Mohan will leave the house on Saturday, December 31.

While Keerthi, Sheethal Shetty, Malavika, Rekha and Mohan were pushed to the danger zone on the basis of inmates' votes, Bhuvan was directly nominated by captain Shalini. The interesting part is that Pratham, who has been consistently nominated by the inmates, hasn't been nominated for eviction. The differences between contestants from the two sides seem to have benefited him.

Going by the viewers' response, it is a difficult week to predict the contestant who will be eliminated this week. Many are of the opinion that one among Bhuvan, Sheethal and Malavika are most likely to leave the house.

Bhuvan has less popularity compared to other nominees which might be a strong reason to predict his elimination. Moreover, his chemistry with Sanjana was one of the factors that entertained viewers. With Sanjana's eviction, Bhuvan only has a few chances to stay in Sudeep's show.

A section of the audiences also say that Sheethal should leave the house as she was brought back to the show after earlier elimination. As this is her second chance, she does not deserve to be in the house, the netizens add.

However, many on social media want Malavika to leave the house as they are not satisfied with her behaviour and her performance is not up to the mark compared to other nominees.

It looks like there is a tough battle between Bhuvan, Malavika and Sheethal for elimination. But the fans of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada are also expecting a surprise elimination by showing the door either to Mohan or Rekha. There is also a possibility of double eviction this week.

Vanishree, Dodda Ganesh, Chaitra, Kaavya Shastri, Om Prakash, Sukratha Wagle, Niranjan Deshpande, Masthan, Karuna Ram and Sanjana have been eliminated so far from Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.