The stage for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada will be set on Saturday, January 7, with the elimination of one contestant. This week, Keerthi Kumar alias Kirik Keerthi, Bhuvan Ponnanna, Pratham and Malavika Avinash are in the danger zone.

Bigg Boss 4 Kannada: Here is the Prediction

Going by the viewers' response online, people want Malavika to be out of the show. They think that the actress-turned-politician is not a genuine person and her acts seem to have not impressed them. The second name that is suggested for eviction is Bhuvan. Audience have been accusing the actor of failing to entertain them.

However, there is also a section of audience, which is expecting a surprising elimination this week. It is said that Keerthi might be out of the show even though there is no strong reason for his elimination. Apparently, his issues with Pratham have become a major reason for them to predict his elimination.

Nonetheless, people say that Pratham will be safe one more time and would enter the grand finale, which will be held next weekend. He has won a huge fan following by participating in Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.

No Midweek Elimination

After the voting lines were shut midweek, it was speculated that one contestant might be shown the door on a weekday like Karunya Ram was sent from the show. Surprisingly, none of them have been evicted midweek.

The family members of the inmates entered the Bigg Boss 4 Kannada house this week and the audience witnessed a lot of emotional moments in the show. Apparently, the voting lines were closed to avoid viewers from getting influenced by the familial moments.

Vanishree, Ganesh, Chaitra, Kavya Shastri, Om Prakash, Niranjan Deshpande, Masthan, Sukrutha, Karunya Ram, Sanjana and Sheethal Shetty have been eliminated in that order from Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.