The fans of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada had a surprise in store on Thursday's episode as Karunya Ram was eliminated. Yes, for the first time in the history Kannada reality show, a contestant has been evicted midweek.

This week, all 10 contestats were nominated for the elimination. Bigg Boss 4 Kannada had given a hint about the eviction as the voting lines ended on Wednesday. The decision to send a contestant midweek has left the inmates in the state of a shock.

The elimination process was kick-started around 2 pm by asking all the nominees to pack their bags. Pratham, Malavika and Rekha were saved first and asked to stay in the bedroom itself. The remaining contestants were told to enter the living room. In the last stage of the elimination process, Karunya Ram. Shalini, Sanjana and Bhuvan were ordered to enter the garden area.

In the end, Bhuvan, Shalini and Sanjana were saved in the process.

Karunya Ram was earlier eliminated from Sudeep's show and she was brought to the show as a wild-card entry a few weeks ago. Her eviction was on the cards as many other inmates were playing the game better than her.

So far, Vanishree, Dodda Ganesh, Chaitra, Kaavya Shastri, Om Prakash, Sukratha Wagle, Niranjan Deshpande, and Masthan have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.

However, it has to be seen whether any other contestant will be shown the door in the Sudeep-hosted weekend episode as already one inmate is out of the show this week.