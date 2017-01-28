The grand finale of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada will be held on Saturday and Sunday, (January 28 and 29). With this, the show, which was kick-started on October 9, will come to an end. Pratham, Rekha, Keerthi, Malavika and Mohan are in the last stage of the show-hosted by Kiccha Sudeep.

Pratham has turned himself into a magnet, Parameshwar Gundkal says ahead of grand finale

Fifty-five cameras have captured every move of the contestants and the best candidates have entered the grand finale. The show was supposed to end on January 16, but it was extended by two weeks to give a twist to the game.

Below, read a brief introduction about the five finalists of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.

Pratham

Despite being a common man, Pratham has managed to give tough competition to the popular names from the film and television industry. He is known for erratic behaviour and picked fights with almost every contestant in the house.

His oratory skills and memory power have been his biggest strengths. He is undoubtedly the biggest entertainer in the house and has earned a huge fan following among youths. The behaviour of other inmates towards him has gained him a lot of sympathy, but his critics are not happy with his self-centred nature.

Keerthi

Keerthi Kumar alias Kirik Keerthi is a Kannada activist who has been recognised for his unique ways of protesting injustice against Kannadigas outside the show. His performance in tasks and other activities have earned him brownie points. He enjoys a good fan following among netizens as well as the rural audience. People accuse him of displaying arrogance in parts and trying to intervene in others' issue.

Rekha

Actress Rekha has won the hearts of the viewers with her simplicity. She has not displayed artificial emotions and has remained more or less the same person from the day one. Apparently, she enjoyed her stay in the house and has been honest in her views. She is the top contender to win Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.

Mohan

Mohan has been balanced person inside the Bigg Boss 4 Kannada house. He has tried to give his best in the tasks. Although he is the most senior person in the house, the actor left his ego behind and has been a normal contestant like all the others. His patience and perseverance are his biggest strengths.

Malavika

Malavika is the most popular personality among the all five finalists. The actress and politician has struggled to adapt in the initial stages. But her performance improved gradually. Apparently, her ego was hurt many times, but she never lost her cool. The inmates accuse her of not being sportive when receiving negative feedback.

Below, we bring you the live updates of the show: