Bigg Boss 4 Kannada will apparently throw up a surprise on Tuesday's episode with yet another mid-week elimination. Any one among Bhuvan Ponnanna, Pratham, Malavika Avinash and Keerthi Kumar is most likely to be shown the door from the reality show hosted by Sudeep on Tuesday, January 3.

Hebbuli audio songs launched: Where you can listen to the music of Sudeep's film online?

On Monday (Jan 2), Bhuvan, Pratham and Keerthi were nominated for the weekly elimination. Malavika, on the other hand, was nominated by Sheethal Shetty recently after Bigg Boss asked her to suggest one name for direct elimination. Sheethal was eliminated last month after re-entering the show on a wild card.

Bigg Boss gave an indication of the mid-week elimination before the conclusion of Monday's episode as it was revealed that the voting lines would be closed on Monday night itself. It means a contestant could be shown the door on Tuesday.

However, if an elimination eventually happens in the middle of the week, it will not be the first time. In December, Karunya Ram was evicted from Bigg Boss 4 Kannada in the first-ever midweek elimination in the history of the Kannada reality show.

While Mohan, Shalini and Rekha have already made it to the final, the battle lines are now drawn between Bhuvan, Pratham, Malavika and Keerthi.

Looking at the current scenario, Keerthi and Malavika are most likely to be part of the grand finale. But one cannot ignore Pratham, who has been the people's favourite. Despite his shortcomings, he has continued to enjoy a good support from all section of audience. It would not be exaggeration if he is called the sole entertainer of this season of the reality show.

Vanishree, Ganesh, Chaitra, Kavya Shastri, Om Prakash, Niranjan Deshpande, Masthan, Sukrutha, Karunya Ram, Sanjana and Sheethal Shetty have been eliminated in that order from Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.