Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has been in the news for her over-the-top antics inside the house. Be it roaming around in just a towel or her fight with Priyank Sharma and lately with Shilpa Shinde, the commoner has set things on fire with every word she has spoken till date in the house. While she is often seen flirting with her other male house inmates like Hiten Tejwani, it looks like Arshi has shifted her attention to Vikas Gupta now.

In a video, a possessive Arshi tells Priyank that she hates and gets instantly jealous whenever Bandgi Kalra or Shilpa Shinde chat with Vikas in the house. She can be also seen discussing about Vikas and Shilpa's reconciliation and saying that they have just negotiated to be good with each other and they can never be friends again considering the things that have happened in the past between the two.

Arshi also discusses about the times when Shilpa tortured the hell out of him and how Vikas would lock himself in the bathroom and would cry for hours.

Priyank also tells Arshi that he is very possessive about Vikas and his recent fallout with the TV producer was uncalled for.

On a related note, Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde, who always supported each other, became good friends in the Bigg Boss 11 house. But their friendship has now turned sour and became bitter enemies inside the house.

In an unaired video of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa was seen discussing bad qualities of Arshi Khan with Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra in whom she has now found her new allies. The former Angoori Bhabhi criticised Arshi for wearing a saree in the swimming pool and said that the latter has crossed all her limits on the show.