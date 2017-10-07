Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan may have already made it into viewers' hate list with his abusive language. But in a shocking turn of events, it is being said that Zubair, who introduced himself as Dawood's late sister, Haseena Parkar's son-in-law, is apparently not related to the family and used the gangster's name for publicity.

Zubair had even claimed that he had produced the movie Haseena Parkar featuring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. However, the contestant's claim has not gone down well with the makers of Haseena Parkar.

The co-producer of the film, Sameer Antulay, who is also a part of the Dawood family, told Mid-Day that the family will be approaching police to file a FIR. "Zubair Khan is a fraud. He has no connections with our family. He is misusing the Dawood title for publicity. We will be approaching the cops to register a FIR against him," Antulay said.

He further said: "Haseena Parkar has two daughters – Qudsia and Humeira. Neither of them knows Zubair. Some media platforms Zubair had been able to reach have claimed that Qudsia was his wife, but Qudsia is married to businessman Zaheer Shaikh, who deals in garments. These rumours need to end as my sisters are facing a lot of problems."

Antulay has all the required documents to prove that Zubair is not connected to the film in any way. "In 2014, Zubair had approached Haseena, seeking permission to make her biography. But Haseena had rejected the idea," the producer added.

Going by the co-producer's claim, it seems Zubair faked his identity while entering Bigg Boss 11 house and if the makers file a complaint against him, he may be shown the door.

Meanwhile, if you are an ardent fan of the controversial show, you must be keen on knowing more about Zubair.

So, below are some of the lesser-known facts about Zubair Khan:

Zubair was married to a 12-year-old:

In an interview with India Today, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant had said: "My wife was 12-year-old when I married her, she was a kid. I have literally raised her and still, she stabbed me in the back."

Zubair has made a movie on the underworld that apparently starred former BB contestant Ajaz Khan:

Zubair had directed and produced a film called Lakeer Ka Fakeer that featured Ajaz Khan in a pivotal role, India Today reported.

He owns a production house:

Not just a director and producer, Zubair also owns his own production house named Garbage.

Zubair has worked with Balaji Telefilms:

Zubair had apparently worked with Ekta Kapoor's production house, Balaji Telefilms, as an executive producer.