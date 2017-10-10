Zubair Khan, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 11 on Sunday (October 8), is not happy man. In fact, he is furious.

He has apparently filed a case against host Salman Khan. In the complaint registered at Lonavala police station, Zubair has claimed the superstar told him he would not be able to get any work in the industry once he left the house.

Apparently, the complaint further reads that Salman made statements like "I will make you my dog. Will see you after you leave the home."

In an interview, he said: "Salman Khan is a puppet and can dance shirtless for money. I am not Vivek Oberoi who will get scared of him. I am also not Arjit Singh who will say 'sorry bhai' on social media. I went in the show as a director. I didn't know they are introducing me as Haseena Parkar's relative on the channel."

He also said: "The contract was of two years. I would have gotten Rs 25,000 every week. After two years, I would have gotten Rs 50,000 every month. Free ka paisa kisko bura lagta hai! But yes, the contestants are mentally prepared, brainwashed. They don't give access to any clocks or watches or TV. They get taken to 2-3 different hotels. I wasn't getting a chance to retaliate, so I took all my pills."

How will Salman Khan react to this? Let's wait and watch!

Zubair also said: "Salman says how can I abuse someone? You go to YouTube and write Salman Khan giving gaali in public, you'll find videos. In fact, he did it around Bajrangi Bhaijaan also. You search all the footage and tell me if I said I am Dawood's son-in-law."

While the police complaint has gone viral, Zubair made another shocking revelation: that Bigg Boss 11 is scripted.

Zubair in a video leaked some of the clauses of the show. "They had given me dialogues to say, five lines everyday. I didn't know how they are showing me, but after I came out, I saw it," he said in the video.

For those who have come in late, Salman lost his temper at Zubair on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday (October 7) over the latter's awful attitude and for constantly using abusive language in the house.

Zubair had entered the house as Dawood's late sister Haseena Parkar's son-in-law. He had also claimed to have produced Haseena Parkar — the movie starring Shraddha Kapoor.

However, the co-producer of the movie and a part of the Dawood family, Sameer Antulay, recently claimed Zubair was not related to the family and used the gangster's name for publicity.

"Zubair Khan is a fraud. He has no connections with our family. He is misusing the Dawood title for publicity. We will be approaching the cops to register a FIR against him," Antulay told Mid-Day.