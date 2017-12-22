Two former Bigg Boss 11 contestants — Mehjabi Siddiqui and Jyoti Kumari — who had entered the house as commoners have undergone drastic transformation after their stint on the controversial show.

Jyoti, a simple girl hailing from Massaudi in Bihar, looks quite different now. The 20-year-old girl managed to look hot and pretty in some new pictures.

Jyoti was the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 11, and in an interview with India.com expressed her love for acting.

She had said: "I love acting and I may look forward to some acting projects. Nothing has been offered yet but if anything comes my way, I may take it up."

A Twitter handle, The Reality Shows, took to the microblogging site to share a few recent pictures of Jyoti and wrote: "#BB11 Jyoti kumari new look! Yeh log BB se jaane k baad itne beautiful kaise hojaate ain Makeup ya plastic surgery [sic]."

The picture have gone viral and fans can't stop looking at them!

Mehjabi, on the other hand, has become difficult to recognise. A few pictures of she posing with her husband have surfaced. Going by the pictures, it seems Mehjabi has gone under the knife.

She had created a ruckus inside the house when Arshi Khan called her "kaali daayan". She had replied to the jibe: "If you see me decked-up with all the layers of make-up that you people apply, you will not be able to recognise me. I look that good and charming."

Mehjabi was eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 with Sabyasachi Satpathy in a double eviction.