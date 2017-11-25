Akash Dadlani yet again upped the game with his strange antics, and this time it's Arshi Khan accompanying him.

Akash Dadlani is seen in an uncut video on Voot convincing Arshi Khan to remove her clothes and wear just a towel. Even though Arshi keeps telling him it doesn't look good on national television, Akash is seen pushing her to do it and keep her word.

Watch the video HERE.

It remains to be seen how Arshi's parents react to this.

Bigg Boss gossip is always interesting, but it definitely affects the families and loved ones of the contestants outside the house. Arshi Khan's parents faced it when she said her grandfather was characterless and had some 17-18 wives.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Arshi's father Mohammad Arman Khan clarified: "My father died in 1945. At that time I was four years old. I know very little about my father, then how did Arshi know whether my father had 18 marriages and how his character was. We never told Arshi about her grandfather. My father was a jailer in Bhopal Central Jail during British rule and he had two marriages."

According to Arshi's mother Nadra Sultan, it is not right to speak about one's family in a bad way.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Arshi's mother said she is close to 31 years of age, and not 27. Her mom also revealed that Arshi got herself enrolled in Bhopal's Mayo Medical College where her year of birth is mentioned July 29, 1986.

Her parents also said they were not from Afghanistan but belong to Jahangirabad in Bhopal.

Well, we now wonder why Arshi lied on camera.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss fights are getting uglier by the day. With the latest episode showing Priyank Sharma attacking Arshi Khan and slut-shaming her, Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to voice her opinion.

She wrote: "The voice of biggboss when the episode goes in for break is enough to give a clear pic...ilzaam lagaane waalon ko diya arshi ne mooh Tod jawaab [sic]."