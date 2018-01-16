There is no looking back for Shilpa Shinde who emerged as the winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11. The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress, during her three-month stint inside the house, had earned a massive fan base across the country for being a 'righteous' player.

Shilpa Shinde to star in Colors TV's new show; did her popularity in Bigg Boss 11 pay off?

It is because of her culinary skills that she won so many hearts. It helped her connect with viewers on an emotional level.

And now that Shilpa has become immensely popular across India and other countries, a few brands are willing to cash in on her fame by roping her as brand ambassador. One of the brands that approached her is a popular wheat flour company.

No wonder, Shilpa's roti making skills inside the house and her generous effort to feed all the housemates has worked in favour of her.

Bigg Boss 11 finale: Congratulations to Shilpa Shinde and condolences to viewers for such a boring event

"A lot of offers are coming her way. A popular branded Atta company too has approached her, however, Shilpa has not decided anything on that yet as it's been just a day since she has come out of the Bigg Boss house," the source added.

Shilpa had earlier decided to quit the television industry but is now looking forward to hosting shows or try her luck in the film industry.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actress revealed that host Salman, who had been supportive throughout the show, had offered to help her in her legal battles.

"Almost all the legal cases are solved. After the show even Salman Khan ji asked me if there are any legal issues pending, he can help. I remember when I was facing problems and was not allowed to work on TV people told me to go and meet Salman as he helps people. But that time whoever knew Salman behaved like a big superstar (laughs). During that period, I realized how people try to misuse their position and especially if you are a girl. I am happy that he asked me and also assured me for help if I ever face any problem," she told the daily.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa had a massive fallout with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! producer Benaifer Kohli after she accused her of mental torture.

Further, Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) imposed a lifetime ban on Shilpa by prohibiting broadcasters and producers from working with her until she apologises to the association and compensates Benaifer for the losses incurred because of her.

This created a hurdle in Shilpa's acting career and forced her to seek political intervention to resolve the matter. Shilpa was later replaced by Shubhangi Atre Poorey, who is currently the face of Angoori Bhabi on the hit show.