Shilpa Shinde, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, shared a troubled equation with co-contestant Vikas Gupta in the initial weeks of the controversial show. The actress was often seen mentally harassing the producer to an extent that a frustrated Vikas even tried to escape from the house several times.

It was said that Vikas was responsible for the actress' ouster from her show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which resulted in her being out of work for more than a year.

However, they not only sorted out their issues but also promised to work with each other in the near future. And after the show ended, Shilpa even revealed in an interview that she and Vikas were in talks for a web series.

But, now it seems Shilpa has had a change of heart and reneged on her promise. The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress in an interview with PinkVilla said Vikas is a "mastermind".

"I don't think I will be able to do it, I know I had said yes to it and it was a reality at that time but to be frank after coming out of the house, I got to know a few things like how big a mastermind he [Vikas Gupta] is," she said.

When Vikas was contacted to reply to Shilpa's statement, he said: "If Shilpa has said that she doesn't want to work with me after the third time she said she wants to work with me, it is her choice."

Looks like the strained equation between the actress and the producer will not see a resolution anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Vikas is busy working on Ekta Kapoor's web series that has Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma in the lead role. Vikas, in an interview with SpotboyE, said the yet-to-be-titled show will be one of the biggest web series in India.

"It is one of the biggest web series which India has watched. The technical aspect of the series, as well as the graphic used, will be beyond people's imagination. We are excited and nervous as well as there is a lot of pressure. It's a teenage series, so we want to maintain a certain standard," he said.