Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, beating Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. While Shilpa won the title, Hina was her closest competitor in terms of votes.

While the exact difference in number of votes between Shilpa and Hina is not confirmed, reports suggest that the former won the show by record margin.

According to self-proclaimed critic and an industry insider Kamaal R Khan, Shilpa defeated Hina by a huge margin of seven million votes. Yes, you read it right.

"According to our sources @eyehinakhan lost #BiggBoss trophy to #ShilpaShinde by 7 million votes and it is a record. Nobody has won the show by such a huge margine till date.[sic]," tweeted KRK Box Office, which is apparently run KRK himself.

Shilpa and Hina were the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11, and it was expected that it will be a tight competition between the two. If this figure of Shilpa winning the title by 7 million votes is true, it is indeed surprising.

The next most popular finalist was Vikas Gupta came third in the race. He entered the show as a celebrity but he was not a much known face. However, KRK said that there was not much difference in the number of votes between Vikas and Hina. Vikas lost to Hina by just 25,000 votes, according to him.

"According to our sources #VikasGupta got only 25000 less votes than #HinaKhan! Means Vikas is already a star. [sic]," the same Twitter handle stated. This is also shocking if true.

Meanwhile, after the Bigg Boss 11 finale, Hina told media host Salman Khan said that the difference in votes between her and Shilpa was just about one thousand.

KRK negated this with another tweet saying, "This @eyehinakhan has lost the #BiggBoss11 but hasn't stopped lying. She said that she has lost by 1000 Votes while #ShilpaShinde got 7 million more votes than her. Hina dear, pls accept that you are a star on Mars only. [sic]"

Well, only the makers of Bigg Boss 11 can confirm if KRK's claims are true or just baseless. Nonetheless, Shilpa proved her metal in the show, and her victory proved the kind of love and popularity she has won in the show.