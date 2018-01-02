Bigg Boss 11 winner: Here's why fans think Hina Khan may have Manveer Gurjar's fate

Bigg Boss 11 has just one nomination left and fans are curious who will be the contestant or contestants to leave the house. Recently, the housemates were given a task, in which they had to place themselves on stairs, where every step had a rank.

After fights and discussion, the top position was bagged by Akash Dadlani, followed by Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Bigg Boss then announced that it was a nomination task and the last four contestants are nominated.

While fans were disappointed with the decision, some of them predicted that this task hinted at Hina being the winner. Apparently, last season too witnessed the same task and Manveer Gurjar was placed in 5th position. This time, it was Hina Khan.

Though a ticker was displayed when the episode aired that voting lines are closed, the prediction seemed to have spread like a wildfire.

Several fans took to social media with the screenshots of two seasons – one of them has Manveer and the other has Hina standing on step 5.

Last yeah 5th position me manveer tha and he was the winner of Biggboss and isbaar 5th pe Hina hai and Wo hi Winner Bnegi BB11 ki #BB11 @Biggboss @ColorsTV — Amisha Shah ✨ (@AmishaShah6) January 1, 2018

Punnu top 2 me nhi hoga......see dono pic dekho or ek cheez comon h ki manveer winner...hina winner.....position 5 — Karishma hina ki fan (@Karishm27258611) January 2, 2018

In fact, a few days ago, a source told Bollywood Life: "One would think that Hina's popularity has decreased after Bigg Boss 11, but the voting trend will surprise you. Every time she is nominated, she is ahead of the other contestants by at least 40 percent votes.".

Now, the upcoming episode will give the housemates the chance to win a ticket to the finale. In the given task, they have to find two tickets to the finale. Thus, two contestants can get the direct entry to the finale week.