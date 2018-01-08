With just a week remaining for Bigg Boss 11 to end, all kinds of speculations regarding the winner of the season are doing the rounds.

Luv Tyagi got eliminated after receiving the least number of votes, Bigg Boss 11 got its top five contestants – Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.

Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra bags Bollywood film with A-list actors

Vikas, who is one of the strong contenders to win the trophy, has his friends who are rooting for his win.

Earlier, Shilpa's fans made a record of one million tweets, which was broken by ardent fans of Hina. Now, Vikas's fans started trending "Vikas Deserves The Win" on Twitter, which has been tweeted around 1.5 million times.

Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar: Luv Tyagi gets evicted just a week before finale; here's how he reacted after

Former Bigg Boss winners like Manveer Gurjar and Prince Narula are also supporting Vikas. Manveer wrote on Twitter, "Finally!!!! The finale Week for @lostboy54 VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN #BB11."

Season 9 winner Prince Narula took to Twitter, "Koi shak na veere sadda pra VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN #bb11." (sic)

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani is also in support for his friend and tweeted, "VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN...go for it."

Kritika Kamra also wants the producer to win the show. She tweeted, "I don't say VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN as his friend. I say VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN as a viewer. I have nothing against any other contestant and we can all have our favourites. But I'm most impressed with his journey in the #bigboss house."

Suyyash Rai has also been rooting for Vikas Gupta to win Bigg Boss 11. Other celebrities who are in support for Vikas are Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Gor, Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi and Kishwer Merchantt.

Bigg Boss 3 Winner Vindu Dara Singh, who is a loyal Shilpa Shinde supporter, has some valid facts to prove why Vikas will be the winner of the season.

"VIKAS FANS WHO ARE ABUSING & MOCKING ME FOR SUPPORTING SHILPA When VIKAS hit AKASH in the Jail plus his other PHYSICAL episodes qualified for DIRECT EVICTION, Ask any ex contestant &they will tell u the TERMS OF THE CONTRACT- here I was supporting YOU against SHILPA fans!," Vindu tweeted.