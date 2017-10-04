Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 kicked off with a bang on Sunday, October 1, and among the several strong contestants of the new season, Shilpa Shinde has already managed to grab viewers' eyeball by initiating fights inside the house.

Shilpa rose to popularity with the character Angoori Bhabhi from the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! For the opening episode, she entered the show as Angoori Bhabhi. Also, Salman introduced her as Desh Ki Favourite Bhabhi, to which she replied with the popular line from the show, "Sahi pakde hain."

For the uninitiated, Shilpa was in the news last year for her massive fallout with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! producer Benaifer Kohli after she accused him of mental torture.

Further, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) imposed a lifetime ban on her by prohibiting broadcasters and producers from working with her until she apologises to the association and compensates Benaifer for the losses incurred because of her.

This created a hurdle in Shilpa's acting career and forced her to seek political intervention to resolve the matter. Later, the representatives of the association denied banning Shilpa from acting on small screen.

Shilpa was then replaced by Shubhangi Atre Poorey, who is currently the face of Angoori Bhabi on the hit show.

In early 2017, the controversy erupted again and took an extremely ugly turn with Shilpa filing a sexual harassment case against Binaifer's husband Sanjay Kohli.

Now, with such a bitter relationship with the makers of her former show, we wonder if the Kolhis' will take action against Shilpa for cashing in on the popularity of their show's character Angoori Bhabhi when she had left the show long ago.