Dhinchak Pooja, a YouTube sensation, is all geared up to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house as a wild card contestant.

Pooja, who rose to fame overnight with her song, Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and later released a few tracks like Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ka Shooter, told Hindustan Times that she initially declined Bigg Boss 11 as she was very busy working on her next song.

"When I got my first call from Bigg Boss, I was busy working on my next song so I had to decline it. But now that my song is ready and they have approached me for the show again, I decided to take it up. Though I didn't get the opportunity to follow the show much given my busy work schedule, whatever little I have watched I completely enjoyed it," said the singer.

Talking about why she wanted to be part of the show, Pooja said that a big platform like Bigg Boss will help her reach out to her fans. "The show is a huge hit and I want be a part of it to gain experience. I don't have any strategy in mind that how I am going to be once I am in. I just want to be myself and deal with situations and issues as they come," she said.

The singer is also looking forward to meeting Salman Khan and is hopeful that the controversial show will open doors for her in Bollywood and television.

"I have acting and singing dreams. So if good offers come my way then I am ready to them up," Pooja added.

Earlier, there were reports that Pooja was rejected as a participant on Bigg Boss 11 as she demanded Rs 80 lakh as remuneration. The massive figure quoted by the lady didn't go down well with the makers despite having tried to negotiate. However, it seems both the parties have now settled for a certain amount.

Meanwhile, Priyank Sharma, who was ousted from the show in the first week itself after getting into physical brawl with Akash Dadlani, will re-enter show in the upcoming episodes.