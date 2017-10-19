Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta has been in news since the beginning of the show. Since day 1, he is involved in a fight with Shilpa Shinde and later, he got into arguments with other housemates.

Akash Dadlani, Hina Khan, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma are the few contestants who have had arguments with Vikas. Do you think this popular TV producer has some temper issues?

We don't know, but he himself thinks he might have. After Bigg Boss sent him to jail because he had a physical scuffle with Puneesh, Vikas will be seen talking about his childhood and trying to figure out his behaviour's reason in the house.

A source told The Indian Express: "Vikas will be seen talking to himself and remembering his childhood. He will be seen saying that he has never been a violent guy and finding this streak in him has shocked him."

"Vikas will further state that all his growing up years he was always into academics, drama and literature and never got involved in sports or any physical activity. He will be sad that he didn't enjoy the things usually boys his age do."

The source further said: "It will be an emotional moment for Vikas as he will relive his entire journey in those moments. Vikas will promise himself that he will be strong and not let his emotions take charge."

Before entering the house, Vikas had said in an interview that he was in boarding school from the age of three and then when he was 17, he moved to Mumbai.

Do you think his childhood is the reason behind his "temper" issues? The last night's episode of Bigg Boss 11 showed how Vikas tried to instigate Luv Tyagi against Puneesh, and then he played the same game with Puneesh and Akash. And the best thing was that Vikas was successful in doing that.