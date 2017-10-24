Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for Priyank Sharma to enter the house and their curiosity level has increased since a promo of the show was released. In the promo video, it showed Salman introducing Priyank as the wild card contestant.

The MTV Splitsvilla contestant was supposed to enter the house with Dhinchak Pooja, but it looks like the makers have something else in their mind.

According to Bollywood Life, Priyank will not enter the house in today's episode as well.

Then, when will the hunk enter? The report suggests that the makers are thinking of a special entry for Priyank. He might enter Bigg Boss 11 house in mid-week.

Priyank was evicted in the first week by Salman Khan. He was actually kicked out of the house by the host of Bigg Boss 11.

Priyank was involved in a fight between Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani. He had hit Akash which made Salman furious. Thus, he was shown the doors.

At that time too, there were speculations that Priyank's exit was the makers' strategy. He was supposed to enter the house in the second week, but later we heard that he was sent home.

Now, this is the second time that the makers of Bigg Boss 11 are delaying his entry in the house. Fans are waiting to see the hunk, who won hearts within a week.

In fact, Salman had admitted during Priyank's exit that he thought this contestant would go to the finale.

I m Back Love You All Keep Support nd thanks #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/ghTwXrgD5S — Priyank Sharma (@priancsharma) October 22, 2017

#BB11 PROMO 2 PRIYANK AND POOJA IN THE HOUSE

BOTH WILL BE SEEN WITH SALMAN TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/QmSlbPD6bR — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) October 22, 2017

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 11 house has become a war zone. The house captain, Hina Khan, recently received a lot of flak on social media because of her arrogant behaviour towards Dhinchak Pooja.

The TV serial actress was seen making fun of this YouTube star and didn't even come out to welcome her to the house.