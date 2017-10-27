Bigg Boss 11 is full of drama and fights. While contestants are busy pointing out at the wild card entry Dhinchak Pooja's lice, another wild card entrant is set to take the TRP high.

Priyank Sharma has entered the house. The episode will be aired today and contestants are extremely happy to see him. The audience was eagerly waiting for him to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Priyank is the one who will change the game for sure. He has come with a full plan and also, has a lot of messages and details about his co-contestants.

One of the videos of him and Benafsha Soonawalla has been shared on social media. In the clip, he passed on Benafsha's boyfriend Varun Sood's message to her.

Priyank and Varun have Splitsvilla connection as the former was a part of the tenth season and Varun is from the ninth season. Benafsha and Varun are also known as MTV VJs.

In the video that is doing the rounds online, Benafsha and Priyank are seen talking about Varun. Priyank tells her that he is a "typical aashiq (lover), but bahut acha hai yaar (but he is very good)."

Benafsha agrees, faces the camera and says: "I love you (Varun)" and sends out a flying kiss for her boyfriend.

She further asks Priyank, "But why did he just say miss you?" Priyank replies: "What else will he tell me?" He further adds that how Varun had also shared his feeling for her.

Benafsha was surprised and asks Priyank, "He really said he loves me?" To which, Priyank replied, "Yes, why would I lie? He sent a message for Vikas too! They are mutual friends na? They are liking him on the show."

Ben and Priyank's sweet conversation after latter entered the house last night. pic.twitter.com/NLs44C3PDU — THE REALITY SHOWS (@TheRealityShows) October 27, 2017

You will see in the video that Benafsha looks shocked when Priyank told her what Varun said. Why couldn't the diva believe that her boyfriend said that he loves her?