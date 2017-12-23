Bigg Boss 11 will get its first semi-finalist in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Yes, one of the remaining eight contestants will enter the semi-finale week directly.

Host Salman Khan will reveal that the one who gets the maximum votes during live voting will be the one to enter the semi-finals. Luv Tyagi or Shilpa Shinde have the maximum chances of entering the semi-finale directly as they have been gaining the maximum votes.

Bigg Boss 11: Why Shilpa Shinde is more dangerous than Hina Khan, says Hiten Tejwani's wife Gauri

With less than three weeks remaining for Bigg Boss 11 to come to an end, the temperature in the house is soaring and the competition tougher. Friends have become foes while foes are teaming up to save themselves from elimination.

Meanwhile, viewers want Akash Dadlani to get evicted from the show. Akash along with six other contestants - Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi, Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma – are in the danger zone this week. Many felt that Akash was at fault during the physical fight between him and Vikas. In fact, rumour has it that Akash has received the least number of votes.

Abhishek Parihar: Oops #VikasGupta dismantled Taklu #AkashDadlani completely today.

He finally got dose of his own medicine.

#Puneesh is a back stabber.

My complete support with @lostboy54 in #BigBoss11

Happy to be back.

Aneesh Kumar: Wow!! Luv is on fire!! Right now I realised how smart a player he is and how dumb is #HinaKhan . #PriyankSharma is playing very good now. The only weakling is #PuneeshSharma and #AkashDadlani #BB11

Anwesh Panda: Wah Vikas Gupta, man gaye. #Arshi aur #Vikas ne aj takle #Akash ki band baja dia. Is #Punish aur #AkashDadlani ko #BiggBoss11 se nikalo. Arshi ne aaj #Shilpa ka tel pochke batadiya ki #ArshiKhan kitni badi insaan hai. #Hina congrats for being Captain #WeLoveYouArshi #VikasGupta

Neha: #Puneesh Or #AkashDadlani Ko nikalo yr sale ab #shilpashinde Ke piche pad gye

Not just that, there is also a buzz that Puneesh may get eliminated this week. He is one of the contestants who has reportedly been getting the less number of votes in the past few weeks. Ever since Bandgi Kalra got evicted from the house, Puneesh hasn't been seen much and also not been as active as he used to be earlier.