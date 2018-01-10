Vikas Gupta, who is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 11 contestants, is Sunny's personal favourite.

"I may not watch every episode but keep myself updated. I want Vikas Gupta to win the show. He is a friend and my favourite too," Sunny told SpotboyE.

Bigg Boss 11 is approaching its finale as only five contestants – Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma – left in the house.

While Hina and Shilpa are two of the most popular contestants, Vikas is also a tough contender, and has a good fan base. After Luv Tyagi, latest reports claim, it is Akash will have to leave the house during mid-week eviction on Wednesday.

Akash earned the reputation of the most notorious contestant of this season for all his behavior inside the show. Apart from hurling abuses, Akash had also raised eyebrows for trying to get too intimate with Shilpa and Arshi Khan.

He was vehemently slammed on social media for forcibly kissing Shilpa, not once but twice. The actress had also strictly warned him that if he would do that again, she would not think before slapping him. Later, Akash was seen getting cozy with Arshi when the lights were off.

On the other side, Vikas has been playing a very smart game. He is known as the 'mastermind' of the house, and has a good hold in the game. While the show is in its last week before the finale, social media is abuzz with comments from people supporting their favourite contestants.

Meanwhile, Sunny was supposed to entertain the people of Bengaluru on New Year celebration, the show had to be called off after a local organisation raised protests. The organisation alleged that Sunny's stage show would undermine the culture of Karnataka.

Eventually, Sunny herself decided not to attend the event, after the Bengaluru police stated that they would not be able to ensure safety of the actress and the people attending it.