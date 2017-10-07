Bigg Boss 11 has started to gain the momentum with every passing day. Like last year, Salman Khan's show has celebrities and commoners in the house this time as well.

However, this year's twist is that there are four padosis who are watching other inmates and deciding nominations.

One such lucky contestant is Sabyasachi Satpathy — a padosi who is keeping an eye on other inmates so he can plan his strategies well in advance.

Before entering the house, he had said he was a big gamer and would love to play in the house and make strategic moves.

The TV personality-cum-fashion designer is said to be bisexual. As he has not created any buzz till now at the house, Sabyasachi has not come into limelight.

Take a look at a few interesting details about him here:

Sabyasachi Satpathy hails from Odisha and is a designer and TV personality based in Mumbai.

He is the brother of former Ranji cricketer Jitu Satpathy.

An alumnus of St Vincent's Convent School in Berhampur, Sabyasachi studied commerce at Khaklikote College.

Popularly known as Sabyasachi Shagoon Satpathy, he went to work for an IT company after completing his studies.

Sabyasachi became popular after he worked for a local channel in Odisha. Later he hosted several national shows and some TV shows related to cooking in Odisha.

Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonawala, Zubair Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Bandgi Kalra, Jyoti Kumari, Akash Anil Dadlani, SsHivani Durga, Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Luv Tyagi and Lucinda Nicholas are the other contestants on Bigg Boss 11.

Will Sabyasachi be able to defeat his competitors? Share your views about the TV personality in the comments section.